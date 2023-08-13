Capital Markets T-bill interest rates cross 13pc mark as shorter duration papers shine

By KEPHA MUIRURI

Returns on Treasury bills have all crossed the 13 percent mark, piling pressure on interest rates on other debt classes including bank loans and fixed deposits.

During last week’s T-bill auctions, yields on the 182-day and 91-day paper lifted off to join returns from the longest of the three papers-the 364-day paper.

Yields on the three papers rose to 13.11 percent, 13.43 percent and 13.34 percent respectively from 12.68, 12.55 and 13.10 percent in the previous week.

The return on the 182-day paper rose above rates for the 364-paper to mirror increasing yield pressures for the shortest-dated papers.

The higher yields on T-bills have largely been attributed to higher risk assignment on government debt by investors, who also continue to favour papers with shorter durations as a hedge against the uncertainty about interest rates.

Heavy maturities worth Sh46.6 billion helped boost bid volumes during the auction, led by the 91-day paper which attracted Sh41.7 billion against an advertised Sh4 billion.

Bids on the 182-day and 364-day papers were considerably lower at Sh5.2 billion and Sh895 million respectively.

The investor push for higher yields has been seen as a move by the securities buyers to hedge against the erosion of returns from inflation by attaching to greater risk-adjusted returns.

Moreover, the government’s heavy financing needs from the domestic market have emboldened investors into demanding a premium to hold the securities.

Pressure on interest rates could, however, reset downwards on signalling from the exchequer of a shift to favour external financing on the expected receipt of increased funding from multilateral creditors.

Analysts also say the direction of monetary policy could be key to determining the direction of interest rates in the near term.

The government securities market has recently witnessed a yield curve inversion with interest rates on short-dated papers surpassing returns on long-dated bonds.

“At the start of the third quarter of 2023, the yield curve humped and twisted around the short-term end of the term structure. Short-term rates continue to outstrip long-term yields leading to an effective curve inversion,” noted analysts from Genghis Capital.

