Capital Markets Tap sale week targets Sh15bn after massive subscription

The Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CHARLES MWANIKI

More by this Author

The Treasury has announced a surprise tap sale on a three-year bond sold in May despite all but guaranteeing that it would hit its domestic borrowing target for the year with last week’s massive haul from an infrastructure bond sale.

The Sh15 billion sale will run until Friday, but can be closed earlier should the target amount be met before the end of the week. The paper is offering a coupon of 14.23 percent.

In the initial sale, the government raised Sh20.3 billion, having targeted a modest Sh20 billion in the period when it was finding it hard to attract takers for its bond offerings.

Read: Seven-year infrastructure bond oversubscription eases cash jitters

“The tap sale has come as a surprise given the exchequer had raised more than Sh200 billion last week.

“The government, however, has an eye on meeting the borrowing target to meet payments at the end of the fiscal year and therefore keen on mobilising more funding,” said Solomon Kariuki, head of research at city-based investment bank AIB-AXYS Africa.

“The offer is an opportunity for investors who missed out on the previous tap sale and the recent infrastructure bond auction.”

In a note following the Infrastructure bond sale earlier this month, the Treasury said the Sh213.4 billion it realised from the paper had raised net borrowing from the domestic market to Sh419.5 billion against a target of Sh425.1 billion with the expectation that the balance would be made up by the weekly Treasury bills sold during the remainder of the month.

Despite effectively meeting the target, however, the Treasury’s cash needs remain elevated due to ongoing debt service and pending payments to the government’s departments, agencies, creditors and counties.

The borrowing target of Sh425.1 billion for the current fiscal year also represents a downward revision from the previous mark of Sh578 billion, a move that was done due to the difficulties faced in getting bids in bond sales, as well as improved inflows from external lenders.

→ [email protected]