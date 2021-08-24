Capital Markets UAE-based firm targets region after acquiring Delta petrol stations

One of the petrol stations owned by Galana Oil . FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary UAE based Montfort has acquired Kenya's indigenous oil dealer Galana Oil, which trades under the brand name Delta.

Representatives of Montfort told the Business Daily that the firm has bought out Galana in its entirety, although they declined to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

UAE based Montfort has acquired Kenya's indigenous oil dealer Galana Oil, which trades under the brand name Delta.

Representatives of Montfort told the Business Daily that the firm has bought out Galana in its entirety, although they declined to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

They added that the deal has received the nod from Kenya's competition watchdog and other relevant regulators.

"Yes, all the necessary approvals for the acquisition of Galana K together with subsidiary Kencor Petroleum were obtained prior to completion of the transaction," said the firm.

Montfort’s headquarters are in Geneva, Switzerland while its trading operation is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Montfort Group is a newly formed group of companies with a diverse portfolio of commodity related businesses, run by an efficient management with decades of experience in commodity trade," says Montfort on its website.

"The acquisition of Kencor, an active participant in Kenyan Open Tender System (OTS) imports, is the first step to achieving Montfort’s goal of expanding its operations into the region and neighbouring countries."

The firm added that Galana staff will not be adversely affected by the buyout, with the new owner’s immediate focus now on regional expansion.

"We are maintaining all the existing staff of the business and look forward to integrating them into Montfort Group,” said the firm.

Galana, which was co-founded in 1993 by the late billionaire James Gachui, is among indigenous firms that have been competing with large multinational marketers for a slice of the lucrative petroleum market.

The firm has operations in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu.