Why basis trades can be an essential tool for cautious dealer

It was painful to watch the Dubs (my fav, Golden State Warriors) get unceremoniously bounced from the National Basketball Association (NBA) Play-In tournament by the Sacramento Kings.

But that was a month ago. The league is now headed to the finals and the two teams most likely to face off are Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. While I don’t root for either, both have got some of the finest basketballers, Kyrie and Doncic (Mavericks) and Tatum and Brown (Celtics).

Odds favour the Celtics to take the 2024 title, but my bet is on the Mavs. All said and done, I know this is going to be an explosive down-to-the-wire matchup. In my imagination, if this duel was a futures trade, I'll be long Mavericks and short Celtics. Know why? I’d like to hedge my bets because it’s going to be very close.

And this is why I like “basis” trades. Let’s start here. In the context of futures trading, the term basis trading refers generally to the difference between two futures prices (e.g., June futures price versus September futures prices).

So, if a trader expects this difference to grow, the trade they initiate would be termed “long the basis”, and conversely, a trader enters “short the basis” when they speculate that the difference will decrease.

Why take basis risk? Although profits are smaller, the basis risk is way smaller than price risk. Stated differently, when you don’t know a clear winner, you are better off taking opposing trades but with the possibility to make a small profit.

Let's use a hypothetical example. If you believed that KCB was oversold (following jitters around its capital buffers) end-2023 and were half-way optimistic that the underlying stock may attract some buying thanks to its huge dividend yield, a play anticipating a strengthening of basis between its March and June futures would have been an ideal setup.

This would have involved buying the near-dated contracts (say 10 March KCB futures) and simultaneously selling the far-dated contracts (10 June KCB futures) sometime in Q1. Note: March futures were trading around Sh22 and those expiring in June at Sh25 or a basis of 3.

Although a drop in 2023 profits and the NBK sale announcement threatened to torpedo the trade, in the delivery month, the basis eventually strengthened to Sh5. Closing out the two positions at this level should have gained Sh5,000 (Sh5 points x 1,000, as each contract is 100 shares). In summary, correctly anticipating the changes in basis can provide trading opportunities.

To close, basis trades can be an essential tool for the cautious trader who doesn’t want to take directional risk.

They understand the reasons why a futures price differs from that of the underlying stock and appreciate that the only fool-proof method of eliminating this basis risk would be to hold the contracts to expiration - at expiry, both near-dated and far-dated futures prices converge. In all, basis trading participates in a sophisticated game of trying to eke out minimal profits at minimal risks.