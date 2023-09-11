Markets & Finance Centum unit Uhuru Heights repays Sh228m Co-op loan

Centum’s real estate subsidiary Uhuru Heights Limited repaid a Sh228.2 million project finance facility from the Co-operative Bank of Kenya in the year ended March.

The debt settlement, disclosed by the investment firm in its latest annual report, closed out the debt facility in which the bank had approved funding of up to Sh2 billion.

“Co-operative Bank of Kenya approved a Sh2 billion project finance facility during the year ended 31 March 2021. The facility was earmarked for the completion of the Cascadia Apartments being developed by Uhuru Heights Limited,” said Centum in the report.

“The facility has a tenor of 36 months and was priced at the Central Bank Rate (CBR) plus four percent. During the year ended March 31, 2023, Uhuru Heights Limited repaid the project finance facility.”

Cascadia Apartments was the second project in the Two Rivers complex that was backed by Co-op Bank. Centum had earlier taken a Sh8 billion loan from the bank as part of the Two Rivers Mall development funds.

Centum repaid the loan in 2019 using a new credit facility from South Africa’s Standard Bank in a bid to lower its finance costs.

The investment firm said the interest rate on the Standard Bank loan was relatively lower than what it was incurring on the Co-op facility, adding that this reflected the fact that the mall project had become less risky than when the local lender first funded it.

The Cascadia Apartments feature one, two and three-bedroom units located within the 100-acre Two Rivers Development.

The one-bedroom units are priced at Sh9.2 million followed by two-bedroomed apartments (Sh14.5 million) and three-bedroom units (Sh17.4 million).

A three-bedroom unit with a DSQ is selling at Sh20.3 million while a three-bedroom duplex with DSQ goes for Sh27.4 million.

The apartments target buyers seeking luxury accommodation at the Two Rivers complex which has a shopping mall, hotel, restaurants and other amenities.

