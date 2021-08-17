Commodities Cheaper maize flour beckons as surplus hits 12 million bags

The National Cereals and Produce Board, Nakuru depot. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The ministry says the surplus is mainly from the long-rains crop harvested from the previous season, supplemented by cross-border imports.

Maize imports have been rising after the government allowed the entry of Tanzanian maize, which had been banned due to high aflatoxin levels.

The lifting of the ban saw maize imports from Tanzania rise nearly six-and-a-half times to 118,329 90-kg bags in May from 16,137 a month earlier, the Agriculture ministry said.

Flour prices are expected to ease in the next few weeks as the Ministry of Agriculture projects a surplus of 12 million bags of maize by the end of this month that should lower the cost per bag for millers.

“The maize balance sheet projected to end of August 2021 shows a surplus of about 11.9 million bags based on estimated 450,000 bags imports by the private sector from the region and harvest estimates from the long rains of approximately 7.3 million bags,” said the ministry.

The projected surplus is now expected to ease the cost of maize, where a 90-kilo bag is now going for Sh2,800 from Sh2,600 in May. This has led to the price of flour rising above the Sh100 mark for a two-kilo packet. A two-kilo packet of Jogoo now retails at Sh109, Soko is selling at Sh104, Ajab at Sh114, while Pembe is trading at Sh106. These brands had been retailing below Sh100 as of early July.

Millers argue that there has been an improvement in demand compared with the previous months, which has also helped push flour prices higher.

They had been grappling with a decline in demand since the onset of Covid-19 last year due to the reduced purchasing power spurred by jobs and income cuts in a tough economy.

The expected fall in maize flour prices will therefore offer relief to households that are already grappling with high food and energy prices.

Kenya’s inflation rose to a 17-month high of 6.44 percent in July largely on the back of increased cost of basic foodstuffs, led by cooking oil, beef, bread and white wheat flour.

The food and non-alcoholic drinks index, which account for a 32.91 percent weight in the inflation basket, increased 8.8 percent between May and July, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows.