Commodities CMA takes aim at Munya in coffee marketing regulation turf war

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The new laws requiring coffee marketers to register with the CMA for brokerage certificate was to take effect on July 1 but was pushed by three months in what the agency authority attributed to a lack of readiness by marketers.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has dug in over the fight to control coffee marketing, saying its 90-day extension for coffee marketers to comply with the new regulations still stands even after the Agriculture Cabinet secretary Peter Munya extended old laws by a year.

The CMA said it is following the Act and as things stand now nothing has changed regarding the public notice that it issued last month. The new laws requiring coffee marketers to register with the CMA for brokerage certificate was to take effect on July 1 but was pushed by three months in what the agency authority attributed to a lack of readiness by marketers.

“Our position is as communicated before, and that has not changed,” the CMA told the Business Daily.

The authority said it would issue an official communication on the matter when the 90-day deadline expires at the end of September.

The row stands by the CMA and Mr Munya have fuelled confusion in the key sector, whose fortunes the State is trying to revive after years of decline.

The CMA has argued that the law gives it the mandate to regulate the coffee sector, following the amendment of the capital Markets Act last year, while Mr Munya has insisted the function vests with the Agriculture and Food Authority since changes were not made to the Crops Act.

The CMA last month issued conditional licences to Meru County Coffee Marketing Agency Limited a full license while Kipkelion Brokerage Company Limited, Murang’a County Coffee Dealers Company, Mt Elgon Coffee Marketing Agency Limited and United Eastern Kenya Coffee Marketing Company Limited.