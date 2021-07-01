Commodities Coffee price jumps as auction returns after recess

A dealer samples coffee at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

A market report from the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) shows the commodity sold at Sh27,000 for a 50-kilogramme bag, up from Sh21,276 in the last sale before the recess.

A market report from the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) shows the commodity sold at Sh27,000 for a 50-kilogramme bag, up from Sh21,276 in the last sale before the recess.

The NCE is projecting better prices in upcoming auctions due to high-quality coffee from eastern and western Kenya, coupled with favourable prices in the world market.

However, the auction is at the same time grappling with a shortage of coffee as most produce is yet to get to the market due to weather challenges. The number of bags offered for sale this week dropped to 8,144, down from 13,060 in the previous sale.

“We had set 10,000 bags as a minimum number to start the auction, but we made an administrative decision, to begin with, 8,000,” said NCE chief executive Daniel Mbithi.

The coffee price at the New York Exchange, a benchmark for all the world prices, is at a high of 154 cents a pound.