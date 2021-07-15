Commodities Coffee price rises as volumes drop on weather woes

A coffee farmer tends the crop.

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Coffee prices at the weekly auction jumped 6.9 percent in only the second sale after trading resumed from recess last month, continuing a good performance streak that is promising farmers better earnings this year.

A market report from the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates the commodity fetched Sh28,863 for a 50-kilogramme bag, up from Sh27,000 that was recorded in the previous sale two weeks ago.

The auction was not held last week as the NCE is grappling with a shortage of coffee, with factories struggling to dry their beans due to wet and cold weather.

The number of bags offered for sale this week dropped to 7,883 down from 8,144 in the previous trading.

NCE chief executive Daniel Mbithi said the auction has been forced to cut down the number of bags that it normally sets as the minimum threshold for trading to go on because of the prevailing shortage. Ideally, the auction requires a minimum of 10,000 bags per week.

Mr Mbithi said the rising prices at the suction have been precipitated by good prices in the world market coupled with high quality beans being offered by farmers.

Currently, the price of coffee at the New York Exchange, which is used as a benchmark for all the world prices, is at a high of over 156 US cents per pound from 144 in April when the auction was going for recess.

The crop coming to the auction at the moment is being supplied from Eastern and parts of western Kenya and it is supposed to run the auction all the way to November when the main season’s produce is expected to get to the market.

The higher prices are however coming against a backdrop of a simmering dispute between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) over who between them is supposed to regulate the exchange.

The CMA has claimed the mandate through changes made to the CMA Act last year, and has already started issuing licences to traders afresh, while the ministry is adamant that this is the role of the Agriculture and Food Authority.