Commodities Egypt, Pakistan forex crisis cuts Kenya tea trade Sh5bn

A woman carries a sack with tea leaves on her back after plucking at a farm in Kapsabet, Nandi County to a collection centre, for the produce to be picked by a truck for delivery to a factory on April 04, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

A shortage of forex currencies in Pakistan and Egypt significantly hit Kenya’s tea exports in February, cutting earnings by at least Sh5 billion.

Kenya Tea Board says the shortage of dollars, coupled with the ongoing war in Russia cut the export volumes to Pakistan, Egypt and Moscow by 33 percent in February when compared with the corresponding month last year.

TBK says export to these countries, the top buyers of Kenya’s beverage, dropped by 17 million kilos in the review period, the highest decline to be recorded since 2020.

“Lower export volumes were due to less import by Pakistan, Egypt and Russia whose combined volumes of import was less by 17.4 million kilogrammes owing to challenges of forex reserves affecting these markets and shipping and logistics occasioned by the Russian-Ukraine war,” said the TBK.

Pakistan and Egypt account for 55 percent of the total tea exports that Kenya sells to the world market but low forex reserves have impacted negatively on the volumes that they bought.

In February this year alone, exports to Pakistan dropped by 56 percent to 8.2 million kilogrammes when compared with the same period in 2022 with Egypt recording a decline of 55 percent to four million kilos.

Russia saw its imports decline by 66 percent to a million kilos in the same period.

In Egypt, where the country is grappling with a foreign currency crisis, the pound has slumped by over 25 percent against the US dollar since October last year after the authorities moved to a flexible currency regime as part of the International Monetary Fund deal in exchange of $3 billion bailout to ease the financial woes.

The weakening pound in Egypt has impacted negatively on consumers purchasing power as it fueled inflationary pressure in an economy where 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

The Russian-Ukraine war, which had a negative impact on global trade, cut the value of tea exports to Moscow by Sh1.1 billion last year, highlighting its effects on Kenyan farmers.

Data from the regulator indicates that the value of tea exported to Russia went down from 6.2 billion in 2021 to sh5.1 billion last year, attributing the decline to the war that started towards the end of February 2022.

The war cut the volumes by 10 million kilogrammes as buyers reduced exports following the disruption in logistics as the Black Sea-a major transport corridor was closed, blocking the ships from using the channel.

