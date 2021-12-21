Commodities Gas consumption recovers in September after slump

The latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) jumped to 35,970 metric tonnes in September from 24,530 metric tonnes in August.

Demand for cooking gas rebounded in September after having taken a hit in the previous two months due to the imposition of value-added tax on the fuel.

The latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) jumped to 35,970 metric tonnes in September from 24,530 metric tonnes in August, and 245,300 metric tonnes in July.

Consumption had fallen sharply in July following the reintroduction of 16 percent VAT on the commodity, which raised prices to their highest since 2015.

It cost Sh2,513 to refill a 13kg cylinder of cooking gas on average in October from Sh2,074 in June, the last month before the VAT was reinstated.

Kenyan households had been enjoying low cooking gas prices since June 2016 due to the Treasury suspending VAT on the commodity in a bid to and boost uptake among lower-income households which otherwise rely on dirtier fuels such as firewood, kerosene and charcoal.

Parliament agreed to the reintroduction of the tax despite opposition from lobbies that wanted it delayed in the wake of the coronavirus-induced economic hardships and concerns over environmental damage caused by the use of wood fuels.

The MPs are however looking to cut the VAT rate on gas to eight percent following the public outcry about the July price increase.

The reduction of the tax is contained in the Petroleum Products (Taxes and Levies) Amendment Bill 2021, which has been passed by the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning and now awaits House approval to become law.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had petitioned Parliament to retain the tax on grounds that its reduction to eight percent would see it lose out on Sh4.02 billion in revenue in the year to June.

The committee however rejected the petition, saying levying the tax at 16 percent risks pushing the commodity out of reach of households.

The State is also planning to introduce price controls for cooking gas after completion of the Kipevu Oil Terminal that will allow for bulk importation of the commodity.

