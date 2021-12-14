Commodities Maize millers warn of flour prices rise on faltering supply

By GERALD ANDAE

The current increase in the cost of maize, which forms 80 percent of the total expenses involved in the production of flour, has come even with the recent long rains harvest in the country’s breadbasket counties of Uasin Gishu and Trans-Nzoia.

Maize millers have written to the Ministry of Agriculture warning of an impending price increase of flour following a fall in available maize stocks in the market that has pushed up the cost of a 90-kilo bag of the grain.

The United Grain Millers Association said in the letter that processors are now paying Sh3,000 for a bag of maize delivered by brokers, up from Sh2,800 previously.

The association, which supplies 80 percent of the flour in the market, now wants the ministry to put in place emergency measures to stop the price increase to save consumers from higher food prices.

“We want the government to know that the cost of flour is going up significantly in the coming days because the cost of maize is likely to hit Sh3,500,” said Ken Nyaga, the association’s chairperson.

The current increase in the cost of maize, which forms 80 percent of the total expenses involved in the production of flour, has come even with the recent long rains harvest in the country’s breadbasket counties of Uasin Gishu and Trans-Nzoia.

Tim Njagi, a senior research fellow at the Egerton-based Tegemeo Institute of Research and Policy, says it is unlikely that there is a shortage of maize in the country because farmers have just harvested the main crop.

“Farmers are just being strategic because they have realised that there could be a shortage and they want to release their stocks to the market when the prices are in their favour,” said Dr Njagi.

The government has however projected a 20 percent decline in production from this season’s main crop on the back of erratic rainfall and infestation from the fall armyworms during planting time in March.

The price of a two kilogramme packet of maize flour has remained above Sh100 since January and is currently retailing at an average of Sh108.

The high cost of flour will add more pressure on the households at a time when they are grappling with an increase in prices of other basic commodities.

