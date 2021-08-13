Commodities NCPB storage plan for wheat to help farmers cut losses

The National Cereals and Produce Board, Nakuru depot. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary NCPB says it will offer the services in Nakuru, Narok, Eldoret, and Nairobi silos.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will offer storage to wheat farmers starting this season as the agency moves to cut losses that growers incur in poor post-harvest handling and cushion them from cheap imports.

NCPB says it will offer the services in Nakuru, Narok, Eldoret, and Nairobi silos where millers and other processors can access grade one for Sh3,700 and grade two for Sh3,600 while the price of grade three will be determined by both the miller and the farmer.

The move, which comes at a time when harvesting is going on in parts of Narok, will benefit farmers who do not have proper storage infrastructure. The region is also experiencing some rainfall, which might affect the proper handling of the grain.

“The wheat purchase programme aims to protect farmers from cheap imports and also to promote local production to bridge the gap between production and consumption,” said NCPB managing director Joseph Kimote.

“Once farmers have delivered their grain, millers can buy the wheat and collect from any of the silos.”

The board will charge Sh81 for a 90-kilogramme bag to cover the cost of weighing, grading, and conveyance services. The cost will be met by both the millers and the farmers.

Wheat imports to Kenya increased by 12 percent in the first five months of the year as millers stepped up the volumes ahead of budget reading on fears the Treasury would revise the taxes upwards.

The Agriculture ministry data indicates that wheat imports increased to 8.1 million bags from 7.1 million bags in a similar period last year.

Wheat farmers received a major boost last month after the government set the minimum price of the produce at Sh3,700 for a 90-kilogramme bag against millers demand to buy the grain at Sh3,200.

The farmers were demanding a price of Sh4,000 per bag but their request was not granted with the ministry reaching a consensus of Sh3,700.