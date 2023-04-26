Commodities Oil firms to bag Sh4.2 billion in arrears this week

A Fuel Vessel MV Norddolphin of 250m Long which is loaded with 85000 tonnes of Petrol from UAE offloading the precious commodity at the new Kipevu Oil Terminal in Mombasa in this photo taken on April 13, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

Oil marketers will this week pocket Sh4.2 billion from the State as the government races to clear billions of shilling owed to the dealers as compensation for keeping pump prices low.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir on Wednesday confirmed the release of the billions adding that the government is keen to fully pay the marketers and ease their cash flow woes.

The government owes marketers over Sh40 billion under the stabilisation scheme that was rolled out two years ago to cushion consumers then grappling with a spike in global prices of crude.

Compensation delays have forced oil majors to increase borrowing from banks to meet high capital outlays while a number of small dealers have been forced to close shop albeit temporarily.

“We released Sh4.2 billion to the marketers the day before yesterday (Monday) and we are committed to fully clearing the Sh40 billion plus we owe you (dealers),” said Mr Chirchir.

“We should clear this amount in the shortest time possible to ensure that you do not lack enough shillings to pay for the government-to-government cargoes that started arriving this month.”

Compensation delays have hit independent oil dealers harder than the well-oiled multinationals, nearly pushing them out of business.

TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya took Sh14.5 billion worth of short-term loans in the year ended December amid a sharp rise in working capital requirements due to the debts owed by customers and high fuel prices.

The multinational did not disclose the amount owed by the government under the subsidy scheme but its rival, Vivo Energy Kenya said the State owed it $167 million (Sh22.6 billion) for the programme in the year ended December.

The Ruto administration dropped the subsidy on petrol in September last year and instead opted to share the burden of the diesel subsidy with petrol users.

The State has since November been sharing the burden of the subsidy with petrol users in a bid to ease pressure on the Treasury.

A push from the International Monetary Fund and the increasing debt burden on the Exchequer prompted the Kenya Kwanza administration to gradually phase out the subsidy leading to a spike in the prices of super.

A litre of super is retailing at Sh179.30 in Nairobi in the monthly cycle lapsing May 14th, the highest price for the commodity since Kenya started regulating pump prices in 2010.

Diesel and kerosene prices remained unchanged for the third month in a row at Sh162 a litre and Sh145.94 per litre, respectively, in Nairobi.

Kenya’s economy is mainly diesel-driven explaining why the government has opted to extend the relief on consumers of the commodity in a bid to ease inflationary pressure.

