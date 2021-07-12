Commodities Reduced volumes halt tea price decline

Workers at a tea estate in Kericho. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The average price per kilogramme rose to Sh179 from Sh178 in the previous auction.

The East Africa Tea Traders Association (EATTA) said volumes offered for sale declined by 284,551 kilogrammes.

Tea prices at the Mombasa auction edged up marginally this week halting the sharp falls seen in the last seven weeks, but remained near a decade-low as demand continues to falter.

The average price per kilogramme rose to Sh179 from Sh178 in the previous auction, coming just days after Agriculture Cabinet secretary Peter Munya said he doubted market forces were behind the fall in prices at the auction.

The East Africa Tea Traders Association (EATTA) said volumes offered for sale declined by 284,551 kilogrammes, reversing the increase in quantities witnessed in previous sales.

Even though the price edged up, traders still withdrew 15 percent of the tea that had been offered for sale, continuing to wait to see if the prices will improve in the upcoming sales.

“Out of 12.7 million kilos available for sale, 10.8 million were sold while 15 percent remained unsold,” said the EATTA.

Mr Munya said last week the ministry would investigate the low prices at the auction, ruling out glut in the global market.