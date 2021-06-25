Commodities Weekly Nairobi coffee auctions resume next Tuesday

A farmer picks coffee berries in Nyeri, central Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The weekly coffee auction in Nairobi will resume next Tuesday after a two-month break, with the trading expected to receive low volumes due to cold weather that has seen crop take longer to dry even as the market projects good prices.

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) chief executive Daniel Mbithi said the cold weather has impacted deliveries at the auction and they are not receiving a lot of consignments at the moment.

“We had set 10,000 bags as a minimum number to start the auction but we made an administrative decision, to begin with, 8,000, which we have received for next week,” he said.

Mr Mbithi said good prices should be maintained because of good international prices in the world market coupled with high-quality beans that have been offered by farmers.

Currently, the price of coffee at the New York Exchange, which is used as a benchmark for all the world prices, is at a 2021 high of 154 cents per pound from 144 cents in April when the auction was going for recess.

The auction normally breaks between April and May as the main crop season from central Kenya comes to an end.

The cash crop coming to the auction starting next week will be supplied from western and parts of western Kenya and it is supposed to sustain the Nairobi auction all the way to November when the main season’s produce is expected to get to the market.

In the first four months of this year, earnings from coffee exports stood at Sh10.6 billion ($98 million), up by 27 percent compared to the Sh8.3 billion ($77 million) the beverage fetched in the corresponding period in 2020.