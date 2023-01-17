Markets & Finance Global steel prices increase 30pc over low production

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Global steel prices have increased 29.5 percent in three months amid declined production indicating a spike in the cost of constructing houses and other infrastructure.

In the New York Stock Exchange steel index, the price of a tonne of the metal was trading at $1964.12 (Sh243,337) on Friday, having jumped from $1458.37 (Sh180,426) at the start of October when they had eased from record highs in March and April.

This comes amid a slowed global crude steel production, especially in China, which is the top-producing nation at 52 percent of international output, and the leading import source market for Kenya.

The rise is expected to increase costs for developers, home buyers and infrastructure projects while further bogging down the construction sector, according to the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK).

“That means an increase in the cost of construction, which is transferred to the end user as our rates suffer because of international prices. It could also affect projects such as affordable housing and infrastructure unless the government waives some of the costs,” said Patience Mulondo from AAK.

Kenya remains a net importer of raw steel mainly from China and India with local companies manufacturing various finished products.

Steel is one of the world’s most important construction materials, and is used to make reinforcement bars, beams and columns, windows, and doors, among other products.

Data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows the construction sector slowed down in three months to September recording a 4.3 percent growth compared to a growth of 6.7 percent in a similar period of 2021 with the slowed growth mirrored in cement consumption and imports of construction materials.

Steel is among the goods whose supply and prices rallied in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saddling households and businesses with escalating costs.

