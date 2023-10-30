Markets & Finance ICEA Lion’s Fahari Reit price falls after redemption close

By KEPHA MUIRURI

The price of ICEA Lion’s listed Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) Fahari has fallen significantly following the end of the redemption period for non-professional unit holders.

The price of the Fahari unit trust eased to Sh6.42 as of Monday from 7.52 on October 6, when the redemption window closed.

The retreat of the unit trust price represents subdued demand for the Reit at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) following the successful redemptions of non-professional investors (holders of units valued at less than Sh5 million each).

The redemption closed with a subscription rate of 113.08 percent, allowing the Reit manager to fully redeem holdings by retail investors, represented by 36,585,134 units or 20.22 percent of total outstanding units.

Additionally, the Reit manager received requests from part of the non-professional investors to purchase an additional 421,945 units, graduating to professional investors.

Unitholders qualifying as non-professional and who were willing but not able to participate in the redemption offer will have the opportunity to sell their units via the NSE ahead of the Reit’s potential delisting.

Post delisting, the property fund has undertaken to maintain the redemption offer price of Sh11 for a period of six months from the closing date.

Non-professional investors who did not accept the redemption offer will be bundled into a nominee account managed by the Reit manager.

The non-professional investors shall retain full control and ownership over their Reit units and shall be able to indirectly participate in the restricted fund.

ICEA Lion Asset Management is expected to host an extraordinary general meeting on November 24 where they are expected to seek the approval of unit holders to ratify the conversion along with the delisting of the Reit from the NSE.

The proposed delisting of the Reit is set for December 4. The property fund is expected to later float at the unquoted securities exchange.

