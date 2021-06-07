Market News Agency retains Kenya Re credit rating, warns over non-life business

By BRIAN NGUGI

American ratings agency AM Best has retained Kenya Re’s #ticker:KNRE long term issuer credit and financial strength ratings, but warned of a downgrade if the firm did not improve the performance of its non-life business.

The insurance focused agency affirmed the re-insurer’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating at “bb+ (fair)” and Financial Strength Rating at “B (Fair)”, mainly citing its balance sheet strength.

AM Best, however flagged Kenya Re’s poor non-life underwriting performance in recent years, which has now led the firm to assign a negative outlook on the long- term issuer rating.

“The ratings reflect Kenya Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and weak enterprise risk management,” said the agency.

“The negative outlook on the Long-Term ICR reflects poor non-life underwriting profitability in recent years, demonstrated by considerably weaker results than its historical average and regional peers.”

The agency published the ratings before Kenya Re released its annual results last week, when it reported a 25.8 per cent drop in net profit to Sh2.94 billion in the year ended December, weighed down by an increase in claims.

AM Best had said that failure to improve underwriting performance materially in the short-term would likely result in a negative rating action.

Overall, 2020 was a difficult year for the insurance sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry saw a spike in cancellations and withdrawals after Covid-19-induced layoffs and salary cuts made it difficult for customers to keep up with premium payments.