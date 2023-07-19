Market News Airport hotels register full booking on protest woes

The entry to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from the Nairobi Expressway as pictured on May 13, 2022. Nairobi has only two hotels located at JKIA. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By DIANA MWANGO

Airport hotels are fully booked as travellers fear anti-government protests and blocked roads may cause missed flights.

Nairobi has only two hotels located at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Guests started booking hotel rooms on Tuesday evening, the eve of the three-day planned protests that started on Wednesday to avoid being caught up in the chaos.

Matthew Ochieng’, the group director of marketing at Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport Hotel said they are full yet more guests are making enquiries about accommodation.

“We’re fully booked owing to the protests which are also happening during a high tourist arrivals season,” he said.

However, many hoteliers fear the new wave of demonstrations set to continue on Thursday and Friday will impact the country's tourism, which is reeling from hard Covid times if guests start cancelling.

Last year, Kenya received 1.48 million international visitors from the 870,465 the previous year.

At Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, Boniface Mulandi, who is in charge of sales and marketing, said the protests may have contributed to the bookings but thanks to the high tourist season, the hotel was almost booked to capacity.

As airport hotels record good business, those in the city centre are counting losses as a majority of Kenyans remain indoors and tourists avoid them for fear of violence breaking out.

