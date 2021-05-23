Market News Bill exempts public interest goods from rail levy, import fees

By BRIAN NGUGI

Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani through the Finance Bill 2021 proposes to reinstate goods considered to be in the public interest or likely to promote investment.

Special goods deemed to be of public interest or likely to attract high investment into the country will be exempted from rail fees and import charges if Parliament approves proposals by the National Treasury.

Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani through the Finance Bill 2021 proposes to reinstate goods considered to be in the public interest or likely to promote investment of a value exceeding Sh5 billion, in the import declaration fee (IDF) and railway development levy(RDL) exemption schedule.

The IDF and RDL are levied on the customs value of goods imported into the country for home use other than those which are explicitly exempted in line with the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Act, 2016.

“The proposal to reinstate the exemption of IDF and RDL on goods determined by the CS for public interest or to promote investment whose value exceeds Sh5 billion is a welcome proposal that, if adopted, will reduce the cost of qualifying projects” consultancy Deloitte says in an analysis.

“We note that the threshold of investments eligible for this exemption has been increased from Sh200 million to Sh5 billion perhaps in a bid to limit the number of projects eligible and to attract high value investments in Kenya” it adds.

In 2020 the CS deleted the foregoing goods from the IDF and RDL exemption schedule which analysts said implied that ongoing projects which were previously exempted were subject to IDF and RDL.

Some of the projects exempted under the above provision are governed by contracts with the government that contain clauses which provide for exemption of IDF and RDL. This implied that in the absence of enabling exemption provisions, the government risked contravening its obligations under the executed contracts.

Effective November 7, 2019, the Act was amended through the Finance Act 2019 to increase IDF and RDL rates from two percent to 3.5 percent and 1.5 percent to 2 percent respectively.

However, the Act provided for preferential rates with respect to imported raw material and intermediate products by approved manufacturers as well as importers of inputs for construction of houses under the Affordable Housing Scheme.