Market News Coffee earnings up 52pc on high demand, quality

A farmer picks coffee berries in Nyeri, central Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Coffee earnings in the 2019/2020 crop year grew by 52 percent, buoyed by high demand for Kenya’s premium grades and a shortage in main producer Brazil due to poor weather.

Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) says the country earned Sh15.2 billion in the crop year that ended on September 30, from Sh10 billion in the corresponding period in the previous season.

The average price in the review period increased by 49 percent from $189 (Sh20,412) to $281 (Sh30,348) per 50kg bag on a year-to-year comparison.

Coffee earnings in the 2019/2020 crop year grew by 52 percent, buoyed by high demand for Kenya’s premium grades and a shortage in main producer Brazil due to poor weather.

Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) says the country earned Sh15.2 billion in the crop year that ended on September 30, from Sh10 billion in the corresponding period in the previous season.

The average price in the review period increased by 49 percent from $189 (Sh20,412) to $281 (Sh30,348) per 50kg bag on a year-to-year comparison.

“Due to the higher prices witnessed, the value of coffee traded went up by a whopping 52.27 in 2020/2021 season as compared to the same period in 2019/2020, the overall increase is due to demand for premium Kenyan coffee,” said NCE.

The auction also says the sharp increase in value was a result of high international cost in the benchmark New York Price, which has achieved a high of 225.40 cents per pound since 2012 due to unfavourable weather conditions in Brazil.

Brazil produces up to 60 million kilos of the beverage every year but the harsh weather conditions will see the country lose about 20 percent of the entire crop this season, creating a shortage in the world market.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) recently forecast a rise in the price of Kenyan coffee in the international market following cases of frost in Brazil that has affected the crop in one of the world’s leading producers.

CBK governor Patrick Njoroge had said Kenya could benefit from the bad weather in South America, which has already impacted negatively on production.

“There has been a significant increase in coffee prices worldwide recently that is as a result of the frost being experienced in Brazil, in a sense we shall benefit in terms of increase in price in the market,” said Dr Njoroge when he released an Monetary Policy Committee report.