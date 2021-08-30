Market News Consumer reprieve as maize flour price drops below Sh100

Maize flour section at a supermarket. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Consumers are enjoying a reprieve with the cost of maize flour dropping below Sh100 for a two-kilogramme packet on retail shelves.

A two-kilo packet of Jogoo is now retailing at Sh99 down from Sh109, Soko is selling at Sh96 down from Sh104 with Mama brand costing Sh96.

Consumers are enjoying a reprieve with the cost of maize flour dropping below Sh100 for a two-kilogramme packet on retail shelves.

A two-kilo packet of Jogoo is now retailing at Sh99 down from Sh109, Soko is selling at Sh96 down from Sh104 with Mama brand costing Sh96.

The lowers prices are in response to the falling price of maize, which accounts for 80 percent of the total cost involved in milling of flour.

A 90- kilo bag of maize is now going for Sh2,600 from a high of Sh2,900 last month as supply of the commodity in the market improves following the onset of harvesting of short rain crop in South Rift.

The Ministry of Agriculture is projecting a surplus of 12 million bags of maize at the end of this month.

The ministry attributes the surplus to cross-border imports and the balance arising from the long rain crop harvested from the previous season.

“The maize balance sheet projected to end of August 2021 shows a surplus of about 11.9 million bags based on estimated 450,000 bags imports by private sector from the region and harvest estimates from the long rains of approximately 7.3 million bags,” said the ministry.

Millers have said that the cost of flour is not likely to increase any further because of good maize supplies.

The declining cost of the staple will come as a reprieve to households that are grappling with high cost of other basic items and energy bills.

Kenya’s inflation rose to a 17-month high of 6.44 percent in July, largely on the back of increased cost of basic foodstuffs, led by cooking oil, beef, bread and white wheat flour.

Millers also say that there has been an improvement in demand compared to previous months, when purchasing power was badly hit by job losses and pay cuts.