Cooking gas use at five-year high, VAT dims growth hope

Reintroduction of VAT on cooking gas this financial year poses a threat not only to livelihoods, but also to health, the environment and the energy sector. PHOTO | POOL

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that LPG uptake rose 18.75 percent from 159,000 metric tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

The usage has more than doubled in the last five years, given that Kenyans used up 92,640 metric tonnes in the first half of 2016.

Households and businesses used 188,000 metric tonnes of cooking gas in the six months to June, a five-year high that is now threatened by the newly reintroduced VAT on the product.

The National Treasury in this year’s budget reversed the exemption from VAT for gas that had been in place since 2016—which was meant to boost uptake among the poor who rely on dirty kerosene and charcoal fuel for cooking.

Removal of the tax saw LPG uptake increase annually from 151,000 metric tonnes in 2016 to 326,000 metric tonnes last year.

The price of gas was therefore largely stable in the period due to the tax factor with the cost of a 13-kilogramme cylinder regularly falling below Sh2,000.

But the Treasury’s reintroduction of the tax has already caused a sharp increase in price — calculated at Sh350 for the 13kg cylinder — threatening to reverse the gains made in popularising the use of gas in homes.

The cylinder is now retailing at Sh2,600 on average — a price level last seen in March 2015.

The expensive gas has added to rising energy costs that have become a political headache for the government, which has been forced to keep fuel prices unchanged in the most recent reviews to defuse public outrage over the high energy bill.