Credit growth for private sector falls to a 20-month low

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

The growth in credit to the private sector dropped to a 20-month low in April, reflecting the continuing spillover effect of the Covid-19 pandemic that has slowed down business activities.

Credit grew at annualised rate of 6.8 per cent, the slowest since August 2019 when it was 6.52 per cent, and lower than the 7.65 per cent growth recorded in the 12-months to March.

Analysts have said the decline in April signalled cautiousness that banks adopted against the backdrop of the re-introduced containment measures towards the end of March and their spillover effect on the real sector.

The government on March 27 restricted movement in a zoned area of five counties including Nairobi, increased daily curfew hours and banned public gatherings, bars and restaurant operations. These have however since been eased.

Stanbic Kenya’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) as a result dropped to 41.5 in April from 50.6 in March on the back of a decline in new business for firms and cut in spending.

In March, banks had said that they would tighten credit in tourism, real estate and personal and household sectors, which have been the worst hit by the pandemic.

‘’The outlook for private sector credit growth remains uncertain against the backdrop of a protracted uncertainty. To be sure, the March 2021 Credit Survey had flagged rising non-performing loans as a major risk this quarter,’’ Genghis Capital stated in its latest weekly note.

There are however signs of recovery in credit growth going forward due to the easing of restrictions from May.

The CBK said in its Monetary Policy Committee meeting held last week that the number of loan applications picked up in May, helped in part by progress in lending under the Sh10 billion Credit Guarantee Scheme for SMEs.

Stronger credit growth is now being seen in transport and communications, agriculture, finance and insurance and consumer durables.

Banks plan also to intensify their credit recovery efforts in the quarter ending June to improve asset portfolio.