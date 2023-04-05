Market News Farmers and SMEs drive demand for pick-ups as sales triple to 4,239 units

Pick-ups ferry macadamia nuts. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

More by this Author

Pick-up sales more than tripled last year to 4,239 units on the back of high demand from farmers, the construction industry and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that use them in their day-to-day operations, new data shows.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that newly registered pickups in 2022 rose by 224.1 per cent from 1,308 units the year before, indicating increased demand from businesses in trade, agriculture and construction, among other sectors.

The popularity of pick-ups has grown over the years, with households also joining the buying ranks in search of models that transport passengers as well as have load-carrying capabilities.

Read: Kenya's 2022 top selling cars

The sale of buses followed doubling from 893 units to 2,173 units in the period under review, largely due to demand from public transport operators.

Schools are also a significant customer base for bus dealers who assemble the vehicles locally.

Buses are the most widely-used form of public transport in the capital, serving towns and suburban and rural areas.

Van and lorry sales followed, tying at a growth of 42.4 percent to reach 6,662 and 10,075 units in the review period, respectively.

Mini-buses sales rose 10.3 per cent to 907 units while trailers increased 8.4 percent to 3,457 units.

Passenger cars, most of which are imported as used models from overseas markets, were the only type of vehicles that declined.

Saloon cars had the biggest fall of 22.2 percent to Sh6,350 units. Station wagons followed, declining 14.5 per cent to 55,004 units.

The passenger car market has been hit by a rally in the price of the vehicles, an outcome of shortages from markets like Japan as well as the weakening of the shilling against major world currencies led by the US dollar.

A global shortage of computer chips used in car production, as well as other materials such as copper, aluminium and cobalt, has led to fewer new vehicles rolling off production lines.

Read: New luxury vehicle sales decline by 15pc

This has in turn raised prices of new vehicles, leading to people keeping their cars longer and reducing supply for the used auto dealers.

Overall, new vehicle registrations contracted by a marginal 1.78 percent to 88,867 units last year. This was down from 90,479 units recorded in 2021.

→ [email protected]