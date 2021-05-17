Market News Fuel levy in electricity bills falls for second month

Petrol prices have been on an sharp increase since Januar 2021 . FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

More by this Author Summary Households and businesses are set for a relief of lower electricity bills after the fuel cost charge (FCC) fell for the second straight month on reduced reliance on diesel plants due to the ongoing good rains across the country.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) in its latest data released on Thursday showed that FCC for May eased to Sh2.92 per kilowatt hour (kwh).

“Notice is given that all prices for electrical energy specified in Part II of the said schedule will be liable to a fuel energy cost charge of plus 292 Kenya cents per kWh for all meter readings to be taken in May 2021,” Epra said last Friday.

FCC had been on a gradual rise on the back of a sustained rebound in global oil prices that increased the cost of diesel used for generating electricity.

The charge is a drop from the Sh3.14 recorded last month and marks the second month in a row for the levy to ease after touching a 22-month high of Sh3.54 per kwh in March.

FCC levy is influenced by the share of electricity from diesel generators and has been on a decline following the heavy rains that started last November.

The fall in FCC has helped bring down the cost per unit for small scale users to Sh23.76—the best in three months.

The trend offers power bills relief to households and businesses that are still grappling with the economic meltdown of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The drop comes at a time the share of expensive thermal power in the national grid has reduced to below 13.4 percent, the lowest in over three years as government turns to more green energy sources.