Green city project picks Dubai-based Hilshaw as advisers

By BRIAN NGUGI

Dubai-based Hilshaw Group has been tapped as advisers and financing consultants for the planned Athi River Smart Green City project in Nairobi.

Kenya’s Jetblack Group (Jetblack Energy), which is behind the proposed 4,500 acres Athi River Smart Green City said in a statement they have planned the project to be a pollution-free environment where the entire city’s energy production will be done through a waste power plant.

According to the developer, the proposed City’s Green infrastructure and urban planning is being done to adhere to post-pandemic requirements and social variations.

“Megaprojects like Athi River Smart Green City are only possible as a joint collaboration of experts, the public and private sectors, and like-minded visionaries," said Keshoney Elisha, President Jetblack Group.

"Similarly, evolutionary plans can only be achieved in the presence of teams and partners who themselves have the ability to evolve. Hilshaw Group has proven its ability to do so over the years and has its successes to prove it. We are delighted to have them as part of this monumental Kenyan dream."

The development will be home to a self-contained community including commercial offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hotels and a green resort, golf course, schools, university, community centres, hospitals, sports, leisure, and entertainment facilities in addition to over 4,000 residential units, the developer said.

“The ‘smart’ component of the Athi River project is being planned to be more adaptive in the face of future uncertainties," said Lal Bhatia, Chairman, Hilshaw Group.

The developers plan to start the development of the project in May next year and open the first phase by the end of 2025.