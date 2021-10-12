Market News Oil marketer in Sh300m branch expansion plans

By BRIAN NGUGI

The company, which started operations at a truck stop in Jomvu, Mombasa in 2011, has opened additional two service stations.

East African Gas Oil Limited, a local independent petroleum marketing company, plans to increase the number of its branches from six to 15 in three years, expanding either organically or via acquisitions, chief executive Abdi Ali has told the Business Daily.

The firm said it had invested more than Sh300 million to expand its retail network in Kenya and strengthen its growing business.

The company, which started operations at a truck stop in Jomvu, Mombasa in 2011, has opened additional two service stations — one on the busy Nairobi-Naivasha Highway in Karai, a few kilometres before Naivasha town and another on the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway at Baraka, about 15km from Eldoret town.

Mr Ali said the company would launch another station in Karen, Nairobi later in the year.

“Our retail network expansion is driven by our efforts to go closer to the customer,” said Mr Ali, adding the expansion will entail franchising independent stations, outright purchase of existing ones and building new outlets.

“This is a shift from a mainly wholesale-driven business to the increased focus on retail aimed at ensuring the sustainability of our business by going directly to the retail consumer.”

East African Gas Oil now has six stations and depot operations in Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu.

The company also has a presence in Uganda and South Sudan.

According to Mr Ali, the oil marketer plans to expand its retail presence to about 15 service stations by 2024 and grow the company’s market share in Kenya to at least three percent.