Market News Online taxi Maramoja woos drivers with car financing

Startup online taxi firm Maramoja Transport is offering financing of vehicles in a bid to attract drivers. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By LINET OWOKO

Startup online taxi firm Maramoja Transport is offering financing of vehicles in a bid to attract drivers.

The company says the financing, at zero interest rate, targets drivers unable to buy vehicles.

Dubbed Maramoja Rent-to-Own, the drivers will bring a proforma invoice for their desired vehicle with a nominal deposit of Sh100,000.

The company will finance the rest of the amount in partnership with Chuna Sacco and Untapped Global –an asset finance company specialising in emerging markets.

The driver then pays the loan at zero interest over 36 months.

Most drivers engaged with online taxi firms use loans to acquire their cars, mostly taking credit facilities from banks or saccos.

The online taxi market has drawn more players to battle pioneers led by Uber.

Other players in the market include Bolt and Little.

Maramoja describes itself as a location-based taxi app that allows users to select their favourite drivers anytime they are nearer.

“By providing access to new vehicles and facilitating ownership, we are not just transforming mobility, but also enriching lives,” said Michelle Middii, digital manager at Maramoja Transport, in a statement.

“As an organisation that places paramount importance on inclusivity, this initiative aims to uplift drivers and open doors to increased financial independence.”

The startup targets to recruit up to 5,000 drivers through the vehicle financing plan in the next three years.

The online taxi business has become more competitive, with the entry of more drivers working on a part-time or full-time basis. Some drivers are registered to multiple platforms to maximise their earnings potential.

The drivers have complained of low earnings amid escalating operating costs led by fuel, which jumped significantly after the value-added tax doubled to 16 percent from the previous eight percent.

The government capped the commissions charged by the platforms at 18 percent in response to lobbying by drivers.

