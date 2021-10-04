Market News Political noise, taxes biggest concerns for top executives

Central Bank of Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CHARLES MWANIKI

More by this Author Summary A majority of company chief executives in Kenya have cited higher taxes and rising political noise ahead of the 2022 General Election as the most significant factors that could hinder growth of their firms in the next year.

The sentiments show that the business leaders are less fearful of the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to falling infection numbers and improved availability of vaccines.

The top executives told the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in a periodic survey done last month ahead of the monetary policy committee meeting that they are also concerned about the high cost of doing business, reduced consumer demand for goods and services in an economy that has seen thousands lose their jobs or suffer wage cuts.

“Firms in all sectors continue to be concerned about the business environment (cost of doing business). For respondents in the services sector, factors relating to political uncertainty and Covid-19 containment were more constraining,” said CBK in the survey report.

“Increased taxation and reduced consumer demand ranked equally for respondents in the manufacturing sector, whereas increased taxation (which has affected input prices) ranked highest for respondents in the agricultural sector, followed closely by political uncertainty.”

Fourteen percent of respondents cited the cost of doing business and higher taxes as their biggest concerns. Meanwhile, 12 percent cited political uncertainty, with reduced demand and factors related to the Covid-19 pandemic at 11 percent each.

Higher fuel prices and in tandem power costs are also a concern for businesses, while for those in the manufacturing sector, there are disruptions due to global supply constraints as pent-up demand catches up with global exporters’ ability to service orders.

To mitigate these concerns, the executives told the CBK they intend to keep a lid on costs and risks, diversify their offerings, increase sales and marketing drives and lobby various stakeholders to improve the business environment.

The CBK survey targeted CEOs of 230 private sector firms.