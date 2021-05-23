Market News State proposes tax rebates for firms engaging Tvet interns

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Employers offering internships for students in technical and vocational institutions will get tax rebates equal to 50 percent of salaries.

The State-backed Finance Bill, 2021 seeks to extend tax breaks to private firms offering internship and training placement for Kenyan youth.

Employers offering internships for students in technical and vocational institutions will get tax rebates equal to 50 percent of salaries if proposals by the State to expand the development of job market skills are passed.

The State-backed Finance Bill, 2021 seeks to extend tax breaks to private firms offering internship and training placement for Kenyan youth from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) institutions.

Presently, only employers who engage university graduates as apprentices enjoy this tax rebate.

Since 2016, employers have been eligible to enjoy a tax rebate equal to 50 percent of salaries paid if they hire at least 10 apprentices who are university graduates for a period of 6-12 months and comply with the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita) regulations.

“By extending this to include graduates of technical/vocational education programmes, the government is recognising the importance of creating opportunities for not just university graduates, but also other institutions which train individuals to acquire skills for the job market,” said consultancy Deloitte in an analysis.

There has been a higher number of students leaving secondary schools amid a thinning placement at the universities especially by students under the self-sponsored programmes.

Data shows total enrolment in TVET institutions increased by 19.7 percent to 430,598 in 2019 from 359,852 in 2018.

The government has also been in extensive campaigns and offering incentives to rise the number of learners under the technical courses.

Analysts, however urged the government to change tack to address the perennial low uptake of TVET courses.

“To increase uptake, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury should consider relaxing these strict requirements.