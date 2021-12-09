Market News UK’s Migori gold miner in fresh bid for stalled licence

Summary

Last week, the firm hosted Migori governor Okoth Obado and Mineral Rights Board chairman Stephen Kuria at its cam in the area for an update on the project.

London-based gold exploration and development firm Red Rock Resources is renewing its bid for a mining licence for its Migori gold project after identifying new areas to prospect.

The government had earlier delayed issuing a mining licence to the firm, which plans to produce gold in Migori, forcing the multinational to retain a £5.2 million (Sh691 million) provision it had made for its troubled local operation.

The London-listed company now says in a regulatory update it is ready to apply for the licences, after identifying and progressing several new or underexplored targets, as well as working to expand the existing prospects in Mikei in Migori.

“We have great confidence in the potential and prospects of the Mikei gold project, and will look for ways to accelerate its progress in 2022… applications are being prepared for a mining licence and a mineral processing licence,” said Red Rock chairman Andrew Bell in a statement.

“We are identifying and progressing a number of new or underexplored targets as well as working to expand the existing resource envelope and identify areas of higher grade within it or nearby. Previous diamond drilling at Konguru has been too widely spaced to allow a resource calculation, and our planned drilling there is a priority.”

The company in 2018 settled a court case with the government, which had terminated its mining licence in May 2015. The company’s permits that were cancelled, SPL122 and SPL202, were issued under the former Mining Act.

The company says the progress made since it was able to come back to the project a year ago “has been significant”.

It said 17 holes had been drilled at depths of up to 133 metres, with the first batch of 950 samples sent for testing at the SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania.

Red Rock said environmental impact assessments had started on the next set of infill drill targets, including a new target at Konguru in the Western Licence, with the fieldwork expected to be completed by Christmas.

