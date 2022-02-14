Market News Unga, NCPB sign animal feed distribution contract

NCPB managing director Joseph Kimote. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

Farmers in the North Rift can now access quality high feeds after Unga Farm Care (EA) Ltd and National Cereals and Produce Board signed a contract that will see the agency open up its warehouses for distribution.

This partnership is aligned to the agriculture hub model that NCPB is establishing under the new reforms established last year.

“This partnership will enable us improve distribution of our range of products by taking a distribution point closer to our farmers,” Dickson Jawichre, Unga’s general manager, said.

“This will ensure consistent availability of our products to farmers in the region.”

Unga is a manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of animal nutrition and health products. This portfolio includes livestock feeds, cattle minerals, feed premixes and concentrates among others.

The hub shall provide a one-stop-shop for farmers to obtain agricultural inputs, farm machinery, agricultural advisory services, and post-harvest management services, among other services.

NCPB managing director Joseph Kimote said the collaboration will support farmers in improving animal health and raising their income through the distribution of quality feeds.

There has been an outcry from farmers over an increase of fake animal feeds in the market and the new partnership is aimed to address this.

Last year, NCPB entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safaricom’s DigiFarm Kenya Limited to enable small-scale farmers access information through the telco’s platform.

Under the MoU, the grain agency is offering post-harvest management services through the DigiFarm platform to farmers connected to the app, enabling them to access the board’s services at prevailing rates.

DigiFarm is an integrated mobile platform developed by Safaricom that offers farmers a convenient one-stop access to quality farm inputs, loans, advisory services, market linkages, and crop insurance.

