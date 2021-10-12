Market News Urban dwellers to access funeral cover from as low as Sh570 monthly

The UAP-Old Mutual Tower in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary Households in urban areas will benefit from funeral cover with as low as Sh570 monthly premium payments following a deal between UAP Old Mutual and the Kenya Urban People Association (Kupa).

It targets chamas, church members, welfare groups, alumni associations and resident community associations in big cities such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret, among others.

“Through this partnership, our members and their dependents can now have an enhanced ability to meet the costs related to the funeral of their loved one,” said Kupa chief executive officer John Otolo.

Under the deal, bereaved families will get between Sh50,000-500,000 in cash benefits as well as a coffin, transport, mortuary bill, lowering gear, gazebo tents, plastic chairs, trolley, and public address assistance.

Children will be covered up to the age of 18 or 24 if they are still under parents’ care or in schools. Similarly, the minimum age for children is three months while the upper age limit for the principal member, spouse, and parents is 75 at entry with a maximum exit age at 85 subject to cover renewal.

High costs of last expense have been a source of financial burden to families who are usually forced to sell their assets such as land, livestock and houses to bury their loved ones, exposing them to debts and poverty.

“This financial pressure has doubled recently, with families having to put things in order and bury their kin within three days owing to government protocols in place to manage the ongoing pandemic.” said UAP Old Mutual Group CEO Arthur Oginga.

“The loss of a loved one is never easy, and we believe through this partnership, Kupa members and their families will have one less thing to worry about.”