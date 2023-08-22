Markets & Finance Property, shares tax receipts fall after tripled rate

The tripling of taxes on the transfer of real estate and shares in privately-held firms failed to lift government collections. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By CONSTANT MUNDA

Tripling of taxes on the transfer of real estate and shares in privately-held firms failed to lift government collections from financial transactions, prompting the taxman to crack down on individuals involved in high-value deals.

Official data shows receipts from financial and capital transactions fell by double-digits in the first six months following the three-fold jump in capital gains tax (CGT) to 15 percent in January from five percent previously.

The Kenya Revenue Authority received a Sh6.84 billion cut from such deals which largely comprise the sale of property and shares in private firms in the January-June 2023 period, a 13.97 percent drop from Sh7.95 billion in the same period last year.

Firms and households disposing of land, buildings and unquoted securities such as shares in privately-held companies are charged a 15 percent tax on net proceeds from the transactions.

On the other hand, buyers of real estate are charged a stamp duty at the rate of four percent of the value of property in major towns and two percent in rural areas.

The rate for purchase of shares in private firms is one percent. Defaulters of the CGT are fined a 20 percent penalty of the tax due.

The data on taxes from financial and capital transactions, published by the Treasury, shows the CGT receipts jumped 64.64 percent year-over-year in three months before the increased rate became effective to Sh7.27 billion.

The amount collected in that period (October to December) was more than Sh6.84 billion in six months after the rate was increased.

“Generally, there are two reasons why that [fall in CGT receipts after tripling of the rate] would happen. One is that people were restructuring their property so that they would avoid it [increased CGT] and the other one is probably the volume of sales went down,” Sakina Hassanali, head of development consulting and research at HassConsult, said.

“There were several transactions where people were rushing to complete inside three to four months before the rate was enforced.”

The Treasury released the data at a time KRA has enhanced a crackdown on individuals it believes underpaid CGT taxes to the tune of Sh1.14 billion.

The taxman is, for instance, pursuing directors in three companies who allegedly filed CGT returns for transfer of shares in December 2022 for transactions that were finalised in 2023, thereby under-declaring the taxes.

KRA documents seen by the Business Daily showed deals under the spotlight include the sale of 49 percent stake in Mayfair Bank to Egypt’s Commercial International Bank.

Others are the purchase of a majority stake in Harley’s Ltd by the Mauritian conglomerate IBL Group and the acquisition of IX Africa Data Centre Ltd by Lion Investment Bidco Ltd.

The surge in the CGT rate was enforced in January 2023 after former President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Finance Act 2022 into law last year despite pleas from stakeholders.

Tax consultants, business associations and professional bodies had also unsuccessfully called for the introduction of inflation adjustments —technically known as indexation— on the buying price of the property when calculating the CGT.

