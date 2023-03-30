Markets & Finance Telposta pension suffers Sh189m tenants’ default

Some of the houses at Makongeni estate in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

More by this Author

Telposta Pension Scheme has issued a three-month notice to over 100 residents occupying its properties in Nairobi’s Kilimani and Makongeni estates to vacate, following rental arrears accruing to Sh189.3 million.

Families of former employees occupied the estates of Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation which was split into Postal Corporation of Kenya and Telkom Kenya Limited in the 1990s.

Restructuring of the defunct KPTC resulted in some of the staff becoming employees of Telkom Kenya and still residing in the properties.

Also read: State faces Telkom bailout headache

“This is to notify the occupants of the following properties owned by Telposta Pension Scheme and situated within Kilimani Estate, along Elgeyo Marakwet Road and Makongeni along Jogoo road,” the notice read.

“That they are in unlawful occupation of its premises without express or lawful or without any right or license under any law due to non-payment of a total outstanding amount of rent of Sh189,335,887 as of February 2023.”

The notice highlighted 20 flats along Elgeyo Marakwet road in Nairobi that were occupied illegally and over 100 others along Jogoo Road.

The issued notice said the illegal occupants are required to vacate the premises within three months from March 30th or the scheme will force them out at their cost and peril.

“Pay all outstanding rent due and owing to the scheme as issued in the notice, immediately stop any further activities on the property, remove all their belongings from the property and vacate the premises within three months from the date of the notice,” said 30th March 2023 statement.

Last year, former employees of Telkom Kenya were dealt a blow after the Court of Appeal declined to suspend a decision that dismissed their plea to be granted houses, which they claimed to have purchased from the company years ago.

Also read: Provide Telkom revamp roadmap

They appealed after losing the case at the Environmental court in December 2021, hoping to be granted restraining orders judgement.

→ [email protected]