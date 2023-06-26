Markets & Finance The making of an environmentally friendly building

A foyer at the new International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) complex in Spring Valley, Nairobi.

By MORRIS ARON

A fortnight ago, a business complex in Nairobi’s Spring Valley became the latest to receive the LEED gold certification for going ‘green.’

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)and Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) are among the certifications that developers are targeting as tenants increasingly look for buildings that promote environmental conversation.

Developers of the business complex, which houses the African operations centre of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), say the green building already cut electricity consumption by 27 percent, brought down potable water costs by 77.8 percent and is projected to remove 145 tonnes of carbon dioxide emission per year.

“We first had to extensively research building materials and design before breaking ground in 2017,” says Alexandra Vangelius, construction project manager and senior engineer.

The complex is built on 370,387 square feet and relies almost entirely on sunlight for its electricity and rainfall and groundwater for its water needs.

Alexandra Vangelius, construction project manager and senior engineer and Collins Obare, an architect who handled the new International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) complex project in Spring Valley, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | POOL

So how did they do it?

A green building refers to both structure and the application of processes that are environmentally friendly and resource-efficient throughout the building cycle.

This takes into consideration processes from planning to design, to construction, day-to-day operation, maintenance to renovation to even in the event of demolition.

“We placed a bid in the newspapers and got very few responses for a green building contract. The task then fell on us to execute the construction. Most of the construction workers had to be trained on-site,” says Collins Obare, an architect who worked on the project.

The first assignment involved the minimisation of soil erosion and disturbance to the neighbourhood before construction.

Architects and construction workers had to devise ways to preserve the topsoil, stockpile and protect it until construction completion, and then plant the soil back and mulch to retain the initial ecosystem.

The engineers designed landscaped spaces with provisions for trees to shade walkways and courtyards in specific areas to reduce urban heat island effects.

The design included reduced use of hard and impervious surfaces to minimise stormwater runoff, vegetated roofs to reduce heat entry, and special angling of external lighting to cut night sky pollution and protect nocturnal birds and insects.

Ms Vangelius adds that the complex is also designed to include a selection of native, non-invasive and adaptive landscaping species to reduce water consumption, reduced lawn area to lower water usage and use of non-toxic pesticides and fertilisers for ongoing maintenance.

Water recycling and on-site solar

All the water is recycled for landscaping, flushing toilets, cleaning and custodial purposes. During dry seasons when there is a shortage, this is complemented by water from Nairobi County's utility firm and a borehole within the facility.

Other green building features incorporated in the design and construction include the use of natural light with big high-performance glazing windows strategically placed.

A meeting room at the new International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) complex in Spring Valley, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | POOL

There is also external shading to reduce direct solar radiation and efficient lighting design which uses LED fixtures, sensors and controls.

“In the design, we had to include amenities that promote alternative transportation including bicycle and vehicle charging facilities,” says Ms Vangelius.

Why green buildings?

According to Michael Otechi, an architectural technologist and construction industry analyst, the push for green buildings stems from the urgent need to address environmental challenges, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote sustainable development.

“Green buildings have environmental, economic, and social benefits compared to normal buildings,” says Mr Otechi.

"They minimise energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, reduce water usage, and reduce maintenance and operational costs in the long run and generally improve the quality of life.”

According to the Kenya Green Building Society, there is an increase in the uptake of green buildings in Kenya. Data indicates that as of 2021, there were 43 certified buildings in the country, a 100 percent rise from 2020.

Among key names that are certified as green include World Bank Delta Centre, the French Embassy, Eaton Place in Westlands, Wrigley Nairobi Confection and Lumen Square.

An open space at the new International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) complex in Spring Valley, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | POOL

Others include The Cube, Promenade, Absa Bank, Caxton House and PTA Complex.

While the adoption of green buildings has picked up, there are several hindering factors.

“Lack of awareness and understanding, limited access to financing options, perceived higher upfront costs, fragmented regulations, and a shortage of skilled professionals are some of the key factors preventing massive adoption,” says Mr Otechi.

