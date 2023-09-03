Markets & Finance Traders buy Sh213m Fahari shares with eye on profit ahead of buyout

Investors bought a total of 24.2 million shares of ILAM Fahari I-Reit worth Sh213.2 million in the four trading days to Friday last week as they positioned themselves to profit from the proposed buyout of the listed property fund.

The shares (units), amounting to 66 percent of the 36.5 million that ICEA Lion Asset Management plans to buy at an offer price of Sh11 each, were purchased in the market at an average price of Sh8.79, according to market data.

Including transaction charges, the investors’ cost per share settles at about Sh9.

That still leaves them with an opportunity to book a gain of 22.2 percent if they sell to ICEA Lion, which is also Fahari’s manager, at the offer price of Sh11.

Some investors could have bought the shares to raise their portfolio value to at least Sh5 million –reaching the designation of professional (high-net-worth) investors whom ICEA Lion wants to work with going forward.

The sale of a large volume of shares in the open market shortly before the buyout indicates that the sellers were in a hurry to exit.

It could also indicate the fear of potential uncertainty surrounding the proposed deal.

Recent proposed transactions at the Nairobi Securities Exchange that are in abeyance are the buyout of BOC Kenya by Carbacid Investments Plc and the government’s nationalisation of Kenya Airways.

In the case of the airline, investors were trapped in a suspension of their shares from trading that continues amid a lack of clarity on the way forward.

ICEA Lion will only buy out Fahari’s retail investors on record as of Friday last week. The offer opens this Wednesday and closes on October 6.

The proposed transaction lifted the share price of the property fund substantially to levels last seen in early 2020, rallying from a low of Sh6 on the day preceding the material announcement.

Fahari’s share price had languished since its listing in November 2015, trading far below its book value amid weak earnings that has seen its return on net assets stuck in single digits.

ICEA Lion says it explored various options to improve the performance of the property fund but they could not be implemented in the current context of a low share price and the presence of retail investors unwilling to inject new capital via a rights issue.

