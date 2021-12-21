News AFC to pay ex-player Sh1.3m for illegally terminating contract

AFC Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems on December 9, 2021. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Justice James Rika found that the club, which is also known as ‘Ingwe’ terminated John Wonder Odongo’s contract, unfairly.

The club terminated the contract two years earlier by giving a letter stating that the parting of ways was by mutual consent.

Local football club AFC Leopards has been ordered to pay its former midfielder Sh1.3 million for illegal termination of his contract without a notice as required by law.

Justice James Rika found that the club, which is also known as ‘Ingwe’ terminated John Wonder Odongo’s contract, unfairly. The club terminated the contract two years earlier by giving a letter stating that the parting of ways was by mutual consent.

“The termination was unfair. There were no disciplinary or performance-related issues, raised by the Respondent against the Claimant, leading to termination. There was no hearing of any colour, hue, or form. The Claimant was just slammed with a letter addressed to ‘whom it may concern,’ terminating his contract of employment,” the judge said.

He directed the 12-time Kenya Premier League (KPL) winners to pay Mr Odongo’s 12 months’ salary in compensation for unfair termination of Sh720,000, a month’s salary, in lieu of notice at Sh60,000 and salary arrears adding to Sh301,000.

The club will also pay him a sign-on fee of Sh200,000 and win allowances of Sh22,000.

The Employment and Labour court judge noted that the termination letter states untruthfully that Mr Odongo had been released by AFC through mutual agreement since there was no evidence that termination was consensual.

The footballer stated that he signed the contract with the club on August 13, 2019, for a three-year contract. He was to be paid Sh60,000 per month.

But in August last year, he was called to the office and was given a termination letter, which he rejected and send a demand of Sh643,000 to the Club. He told the court that AFC admitted the debt but declined to pay, prompting him to file the case.

The 12 months lapsed in August 2021, and nothing had been paid to the Claimant, save perhaps for August 2020 salary, which is not part of the Claimant’s prayers.

The club did not file any response and the court ruled that the claims undefended.

[email protected]