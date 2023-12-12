News Business Daily’s Top 40 under 40 men feted

Top 40 under 40 Men winners pose for a photo during the Top 40 under 40 Awards Dinner 2023 held on December 11, 2023, at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

Forty men have been feted by the Business Daily for its annual Top 40 under 40 awards in various categories for their achievements and making a difference in society.

The categories span from corporate, science, sports, arts, entrepreneurship, social impact, music and law.

The health category dominated at 15 percent of the top 40 winners, followed by information technology at 13 percent, entertainment at 10 percent while logistics and real estate closed at three percent each.

Most of the winners were aged between 36 and 40 years followed by 31-35 year-olds, and 11 of the awardees were below 30.

Business Daily Lead Editor Paul Wafula gives his remarks during the Top 40 under 40 Awards Dinner 2023 held on December 11, 2023 at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

The 40 men were feted at the Nairobi Serena Hotel where each was awarded a lion head sculpture trophy and various other goodies.

The award received 6,775 entrants, the highest since it started in 2012 when the chief guest Mr James Mworia was named one of the top 40 men.

He recalls that when he was 31 years old as the chief executive officer of Centum Investment Company Plc, “I felt a sense of duty when I was nominated many years ago, at the time, I was in my early thirties and back then there were not many chief executives officers that young.”

The men that were honoured include 23-year-old Moses Mulwa who is the software engineer at Bloomberg LLP London, World record holder marathoner Kelvin Kiptum (23), Moriasi Omambia (37)- the general counsel and head of business affairs for the Sauti Sol Group, Jonathan Gichohi (30), the head of robotics process automation at Jubilee Insurance, Dr Karan Gandhi (38), consultants general and hepatobiliary surgeon at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Others in various categories include Dr Paul Bundi (39), chief physician and senior lecturer at Oregon Health Services and Kenya Methodist University (KEMU), musician, podcaster and CEO SemaBox Africa Dan Aceda, Dennis Orengo (33) the co-founder and head of legal committee Social Justice Centres Working Groups, James Kangaru Mwangi (30) the founder of epitome school of chess, Kiko Muuo (29) the founder and CEO Angaza Elimu.

“I am honoured to have received my Top 40 Under 40 award by The Business Daily, this is a great validation of the work we do at Angaza Elimu of empowering African youth through on-demand skill-based learning,” said Mr Kiko Muuo, the founder of Angaza Elimu on his X social media page.

Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama gives his welcome remarks during the Top 40 under 40 Awards Dinner 2023 held on December 11, 2023, at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

The awardees who gathered for a dinner gala were recognized for their talent, grit, hard work, preparedness and impact.

Mr George Gachara, the founder of Heva Fund spoke on behalf of the other awardees congratulating them and the people who supported their dreams.

