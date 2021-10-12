News City Hall targets more revenue streams in fresh plan

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu addresses journalists at City Hall in Nairobi on January 18, 2021. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary City Hall plans to create additional income streams as it seeks to boost its own-source revenue collection, which has failed to meet its target over the years.

The plan will see the Ann Kananu-led administration add more revenue streams to the 136 currently in place.

“As part of revenue mapping, we plan to establish new revenue streams to increase revenue collected by the county government,” said county Finance and Economic Planning executive Allan Igambi.

City Hall has been experiencing declining local revenue returns, collecting a paltry Sh8.5 billion in the financial year ended June 30, 2020.

This was a drop of more than Sh1.5 billion from the Sh10.17 billion in the financial year ended June 30, 2019.

In March 2020, City Hall appointed the Kenya Revenue Authority as its principal revenue collection agent and in the just-ended financial year, posted a collection of Sh9.7 billion, an increase of only Sh1.2 billion but still Sh6.6 billion below the target.

According to the Nairobi County Annual Development Plan for the financial year ending June 30, 2023, City Hall will also spend Sh60 million to automate the local authority integrated financial operations management system, which has been termed obsolete and non-optimised.

The county has been relying on the system to generate bill numbers for structured revenue streams.

However, the system is not integrated and do not function for all processes of revenue management. This will see all the revenue streams for the county government integrated into a single revenue management system.