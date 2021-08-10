Counties 340,452 Nairobi residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Only 340,452 Nairobi residents have received Covid-19 jab in the last five months, despite the city being the epicentre of the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

Men lead in the number of vaccinated individuals, with 184,148 receiving the jab, 156,175 women and 122 being intersex.

According to the latest Nairobi Covid-19 report by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), 55,669 health workers, 39,634 security officers and 34,802 teachers have been vaccinated.

Only 340,452 Nairobi residents have received Covid-19 jab in the last five months, despite the city being the epicentre of the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

Men lead in the number of vaccinated individuals, with 184,148 receiving the jab, 156,175 women and 122 being intersex.

According to the latest Nairobi Covid-19 report by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), 55,669 health workers, 39,634 security officers and 34,802 teachers have been vaccinated.

The report, covering between March 12 and August 4, 2021, indicated that at least 63,491 individuals aged above 58 had received the jab.

In terms of the vaccine type, 227,628 Nairobi residents had received AstraZeneca comprising 106,407 women, 121,134 men and 82 intersex.

“Out of the total, 40,424 health workers have received the jab followed by 25,268 security officers and 24,409 teachers making up the frontline workers. Those not falling under frontline workers are 90,324,” read in part the report.

Nairobi received the bulk of the 1.2 million doses distributed around the country. The county received 393,000 doses.

For the Sputnik V vaccine, at least 1,599 people have been vaccinated in Nairobi with 977 being males, 621 females and one intersex. This is an increase of more than 300 from the 1,293 individuals who had received the first dose of the vaccine by April 28, 2021. This is according to data by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Sputnik V is a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

In terms of treatment, isolation and mandatory quarantine facilities, Kenyatta National Hospital leads with 134 Covid-19 beds and 28 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Kenyatta University Referral Hospital has 100 beds and 24 ICU beds while the Aga Khan University Hospital has 100 and 24 ICU beds.

Matter Hospital has 37 beds and eight ICU beds, MP Shah has 24 while Metropolitan Hospital has 27 beds and six ICU beds.