Counties 50pc of households in 4 counties go without food on lockdown

Traders at Kongowea Market in Mombasa County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author

More than half of households in the four counties that were put under Covid-19 lockdown in March last year did not have three meals a day due to disrupted food supplies and depressed incomes.

Fresh data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that 57.6 percent of households in Nairobi and the coastal counties of Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale did not have the three meals or were forced to eat less between March and May last year.

Households in Mombasa were the hardest hit with 76.5 percent followed by those in Kilifi at 76.3 percent, Kwale (70.8), and 60.8 percent in Nairobi.

The struggles to get basic foods came at a time of restricted movement to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease, hurting the supply of fresh foods from other parts of the country to the five counties. Nairobi and Mombasa rely on the supply of fresh farm produce from other parts of the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in April last year banned travel in and out of the four counties in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Over 70 percent of households in the three counties (Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale) mentioned were eating inadequate quantities and low-quality diets than they would normally consume,” KNBS says in the survey.

The head of State also imposed countrywide dusk to dawn curfew, which saw firms reduce operating hours leading to reduced sales, lay-offs, and salary cuts.

Households said that market closures, movement restrictions, and concerns about leaving the household amid fears of contracting the virus were the main factors that hindered accessibility to food markets.

The data shows that a quarter of the households in the four counties missed meals as the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the disease took their toll on the economy.

Households in Kilifi were the worst hit with 34.6 percent of them missing meals followed by those in the port city of Mombasa at 29.3 percent, Kwale (28.2 percent), and Nairobi at 22.9 percent.

The survey shows that households were in addition to the reduced food stocks in markets also forced to dig deep into their pockets with 79 percent of households reporting an increase in the cost of foods like maize flour, sukuma wiki, and other vegetables as traders sought to cash in on the erratic supply.