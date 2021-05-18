Counties Ahmed Ali Muktar sworn in as third governor of Wajir county

Ahmed Ali Muktar gives his first speech after taking the oath of office to become the third governor of Wajir County on May 18, 2021. PHOTO | MANASE OTSIALO | NMG

By MANASE OTSIALO

Mr Ahmed Ali Muktar was on Tuesday sworn in as the third governor of Wajir County after the Senate gazetted the impeachment of former county boss Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Wajir County headquarters.

In his first speech after taking oath of office, Mr Muktar said he will prioritise water, health and education sectors in his administration.

“My pledge of service is premised on objectivity and professionalism. I appeal for your support,” he said.

The new governor also pledged to uphold the unity of Wajir people and help resolve the health crisis in the county. Healthcare workers have been on strike for the last one week.

“I will meet the health workers today with a view of addressing their issues. I will desist from nepotism and skewed allocation of resources which erodes people’s confidence,” he said.

On Monday, 25 senators voted for the governor’s ouster after he was found guilty of gross violation of the Constitution.

Two opposed the motion and four abstained.

Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni, who chaired the special committee that investigated the governor, abstained from the vote.

Others who skipped the vote were senators Ochilo Ayacko, James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo. Senators Samson Cherargey and Kipchumba Murkomen voted to save the governor.

“The net effect of the vote is that Mr Muhamud has been impeached and he ceases to hold office,” Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka ruled after the vote.

A special committee of the Senate, which upheld his impeachment by the Members of County Assembly (MCA), recommended Mr Mahamud’s removal from office for endangering the health of the people of Wajir.

The MCAs, through witness Hussein Dahir Abdirahman argued the health sector is in deplorable condition despite being allocated a total of Sh2.4 billion since 2018, equivalent to 22 percent of the budget.

Mr Mahamud was found guilty of gross violation of the Constitution, County Governments Act, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance Management Act.