Counties Bill seeks to give MCAs say in transfer of county functions

Lawmakers at Parliament Buildings. Senators, MPs, and MCAs will have power to decide on transfer of functions if new bill is passed. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The Intergovernmental Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2021 requires the level of government that intends to transfer a function to seek the approval of the County Assembly, the Senate, and the National Assembly before the agreement can be executed.

The County Assembly, the Senate and the National Assembly will have specific timelines within which to debate, approve or reject the proposed transfer of functions after conducting extensive public participation.

Parliament and County Assemblies will have powers to approve the transfer of functions between the two levels of government if legislators approve changes to the law.

The Intergovernmental Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2021 requires the level of government that intends to transfer a function to seek the approval of the County Assembly, the Senate, and the National Assembly before the agreement can be executed.

The County Assembly, the Senate and the National Assembly will have specific timelines within which to debate, approve or reject the proposed transfer of functions after conducting extensive public participation.

Currently, the National Assembly, the Senate, County Assemblies play no role in the transfer of functions from the county to the national level of government or vice versa.

County functions include Agriculture, county health facilities, control of air pollution, cultural activities, animal control, primary education, trade and firefighting.

The Bill seeks to streamline the procedure for the transfer and delegation of powers, functions and competencies.

The Senate Committee on Devolution has further proposed amendments to the Bill to involve the Intergovernmental Technical Relations Committee in the execution of a transfer or delegation of power between the county and national levels of government.

The Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee is a State agency responsible for the day-to-day administration of the National and County Governments Coordination Summit and of the Council of Governors.

The Technical Committee took over the residual functions of the Transition Authority.

“The Technical Committee shall, in undertaking duties under this Part –witness the execution of a transfer or delegation of a power, function or competency, provide administrative support to the parties to the transfer agreement during the transfer process and prepare and maintain an inventory of assets and liabilities of the transferred functions,” the Senate said.

The Senate wants the Technical Committee will also provide administrative support to the parties to the transfer agreement during the transfer process.

The Bill, which is currently before the Senate for processing at the Committee of the Whole House, comes nearly two years after Nairobi County became the first devolved unit to cede some of its functions to the national government, putting devolution to test.

The national government in February 2020 took over four cash-rich functions from City Hall, including the health and transport sectors.

[email protected]