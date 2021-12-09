Counties Blow for hospital’s ex-staff as Sh25m award suspended

The Court of Appeal has suspended payment of Sh24.6 million awarded to former employees of St Mary’s Hospital who were unfairly dismissed following the change of management in early 2018.

Justice Maureen Onyango had ordered the management of the hospital to pay each of the 344 former employees their January 2018 salary, one month’s pay in lieu of notice and six months’ salary compensation.

“The applicant is a charitable institution offering health services to members of the public at subsidised cost. Execution of such costs against them would definitely bring the institutions onto their knees,” Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Mohammed Warsame and Pauline Nyamweya said.

The judges further said the issues raised by the institution were arguable given that the trial judge Maureen Onyango did not separate in the judgment, a list of employees who were reinstated and withdrew themselves from the case while others left on their own volition after the change of management.

“We agree with the applicants that the impugned judgment is ambiguous to that extent and may be difficult to execute. The applicants also aver that the respondents who claim to have been dismissed actually left in protest following the change of management of the hospitals and were not actually dismissed,” the judges said.

St Mary’s Mission Hospital in Lang’ata, Nairobi and Elementaita in Nakuru was started in 1999 and all was well until late 2017 when there was violent takeover of the hospitals and Father William Charles Fryda was thrown out of the management.

