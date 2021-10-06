Counties CA chair loses prime city public land suit

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary Mr Gitura wanted the court to declare that he is the legal and registered owner of a Lang'ata property.

The Environment and Lands court ruled that the property is public land.

Justice Loice Komingoi said the property is on land reserved for the transport corridor for the Embakasi-Kibera Railway line and Nairobi Southern Bypass.

The chairperson of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Kembi Gitura has lost bid to overturn decision of the National Land Commission (NLC) revoking his title for a parcel in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

Mr Gitura, also former Murang’a senator, wanted court to declare that he is the legal and registered owner of the property which he purchased in 2008 from Ramji Rama & Co. Ltd. He was issued with a certificate of lease.

But the Environment and Lands court ruled that the property is public land.

Justice Loice Komingoi said the property is on land reserved for the transport corridor for the Embakasi-Kibera Railway line and Nairobi Southern Bypass (Trans African Highway) development.

“It is not in dispute that the plan that guides development in the area shows no indications of private property in that location,” stated Justice Komingoi in her ruling. The plan was prepared in 1985.

The judge stated that prior to the revocation of the title in 2017, Mr Gitura was allowed a fair hearing through a public notice issued by the NLC.

“Mr Gitura does not claim that he was not aware of the public hearings, rather that the notice did not accord him the opportunity to know the allegations and/or the case he was required to answer. In my view this sounds far-fetched,” said the judge.

