Counties Chinese firm seeks to harvest sand at Sondu Miriu River

A woman wades through water after River Sondu Miriu burst its banks in 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author Summary A Chinese firm is seeking the approval of Kenya’s environmental watchdog to harvest sand at Sondu Miriu River mouth at an estimated cost of Sh500 million.

Mango Tree Marine Limited says its proposal will ease the flow of water and end perennial flooding.

If approved, it says it will reclaim over 700 acres of farmland submerged due to flashfloods and Lake Victoria backflow.

“The dredging and sand harvesting project is expected to forestall human suffering that has led to displacement of 2,268 people, loss of properties and disruption of socio-economic activities,” it notes in its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study report.

The firm is currently dredging Kisumu and Mbita Ports under bigger Kisumu Port Expansion and Modernisation Project that seeks to stimulate business demand and traffic in the lake.

Its sand harvesting activities at Takawiri Island were, however halted by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) after residents protested over destruction of environment.

Nema director-general Mamo Boru Mamo blamed Mango Tree for engaging outside the prescribed areas of Kisumu Port, Dunga, and Nyanza Golf Course.

Mango Tree Marine has, however proposed to restrict its dredging of Sondu Miriu at the mouth of the river and unblock the old river mouth at the boundary of Homa Bay and Kisumu counties.

“We will avoid dredging near the fish breeding areas during the long and short rainy period and will only dredge in areas along the delta and 100m wide from the shoreline,” reads its report.

It also commits to create awareness among lake users on the presence of the dredger and its activities as well as the required safety precautions.

“The dredger will have warning system for local fishermen within the delta to prevent navigational accidents and loss of life in case of potential collision with the fishing boats,” it says.

The dredging is also expected to improve access by fishermen to the various landing beaches as most are flooded.

The multimillion-shilling project will also factor the construction of dykes on both sides of the river downstream of the bridge along Kendu Bay – Katito road.

Mango Tree indicates that its officers will avoid dumping of dredged materials inside the lake as well as recycle sand as building material.

The Nema has given members of the public have 30 days to present oral or written submission in support or objection to the project.