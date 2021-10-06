Counties City Hall eyes 13,000 new liquor outlets

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board targets to increase the number of licensed liquor outlets in the city by 13,000 between now and 2023 in a revenue race.

In the financial year ended June 30, the board licensed 5,163, targets another 6,000 this financial year and 7,000 in the next fiscal year.

The plan to increase the number of outlets is part of the board’s strategy to hit annual revenue collection of Sh290 million from liquor fees.

It collected Sh279.4 million in the last financial year, surpassing its target of Sh250 million, representing a performance of 112 percent.

In terms of compliance, the board is targeting a count of 8,000 outlets.

According to last financial year’s review, the board issued 5,163 licences against a target of 6,000 while only 3,542 complied with regulations against a target of 7,000.

“We want to increase compliance by 7,000 outlets by enhancing compliance and enforcement exercises in all the sub-counties. In the period under review, 3,542 defaulters of liquor regulations were compelled to comply,” read the board’s plan.

Board CEO Hesbon Agwena said in 2020 alone 1,648 liquor outlets were registered.

This represented an increase of 274 percent compared to previous years where 440 liquor stores were registered in 2019 and 430 in 2018.

To realise the ambitious plan, the board will spend Sh40 million on compliance and enforcement services and another Sh70 million on licensing.

Another Sh7 million will be spent on counting bars in Nairobi as part of enhancing control of the business.

The board has been embroiled in turf wars since the beginning of the year after Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura, while acting as Nairobi Governor, made sweeping changes to the Board and the sub-county committees in January.

Mr Mutura sent the entire board packing with only one member of the board – Rosalid Nyawira Gichuki – surviving the purge. He also appointed new sub-county liquor committee leaders.

This led to two petitioners, Erick Kiongora Murigu and Stephen Mwangi, going to court accusing Mr Mutura of breaching the contracts of the board members.

The court temporarily barred the new board from taking over until the case was heard and determined. Last month, the court temporarily set aside interim orders it issued in February this year.

